UP Board Exams Result 2022

UP Board 10th, 12th result 2022: Results likely to be announced on THIS date, check details

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will release the result of the 10th and 12th examinations on the official website upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

Representational image

UP Board Exam Results 2022: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will release the results for the class 10th and 12th board exams soon. The board is expected to announce the results next month, probably in the last week of May or the first week of June, so the students who have appeared for the exam must keep a tab on the official website of UP Shiksha Parishad- upresults.nic.in.

While speaking to India Today, UP Board official, Harish Chandra Sharma told that the UP Board Results will be announced either the May-end or in the first week of June. The confirmed result dates will be notified on the official website of UPMSP.

Reportedly, the evaluation process for both 10th and 12th classes has been wrapped up and the results will be prepared and announced soon. Over 2 crore answer copies have been checked by the evaluation team this term.

UP Board's 10th and 12th examinations were conducted in March-April this year.

UP Board Exam Result 2022: Where to check the 10th and 12th result

UP Board Exam Result 2022: How to check 10th and 12th result

  • Visit the official website of UP Board at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in
  • Click on the result link
  • Enter your login details
  • Click on Submit button
  • Take a printout for further purpose

UP Board Exam Result 22: Candidates

More than 47 lakh children appeared in the UP Board exam in the 2021-22 term.

Notably, for the first time, the UP Board will give additional remarks on handwriting and will be given 1 bonus mark for good handwriting.

So, if a child has got 55 marks, then he will get 1 number as a bonus. It must be noted that the UP Board is the biggest education board of the country as maximum number of children are enrolled with the board.

