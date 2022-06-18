UPMSP Class 12th Toppers: UP Board 12th Class Toppers list has been declared today. Once again, girls have outshined boys as Divyanshi from Fatehpur has emerged Class 12th Board topper in Uttar Pradesh with 95.4% marks. The 2nd topper in Uttar Pradesh is Ashika Yadav from Prayagraj with 95% marks. The third name in UP Board Topper list is Yogesh Pratap from Barabanki with 95% marks. UP Board topper list 4th name is Balakrishna from Fatehpur with 94.20% marks.

UP Board 12th Result 2022 declared: Here are the toppers

Rank 1: Divyanshi from Fatehpur with 95.4% marks

Rank 2: Ashika Yadav from Prayagraj with 95% marks

Rank 3: Yogesh Pratap from Barabanki with 95% marks

Rank 4: Balakrishnan from Fatehpur with 94.20%

5) Prakhar Pathak - 94% - Kanpur

6) Pryagraj - Diya Mishra - 94%

7) Pryagraj - Anchal Yadav - 94%

8) Barabanki - Abhimanyu Verma - 94%

Students can follow the below steps to download their UP 12 Marksheets once the results are declared-

Step1: Visit upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on High School or Intermediate Result 2022 Link

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other required credentials

Step 4: Submit to Download Result

