NewsIndia
UP BOARD 12TH CLASS TOPPERS

UP Board 12 Results: TOPPER'S LIST here - check UPMSP RESULTS at upresults.nic.in and theboardresults.in

UPMSP Class 12th Toppers: UP Board 12th Class Toppers list has been declared today. Once again, girls have outshined boys as Divyanshi from Fatehpur has emerged Class 12th Board topper in Uttar Pradesh with 95.4% marks. The 2nd topper in Uttar Pradesh is Ashika Yadav from Prayagraj with 95% marks. The third name in UP Board Topper list is Yogesh Pratap from Barabanki with 95% marks. UP Board topper list 4th name is Balakrishna from Fatehpur with 94.20% marks.

 

Last Updated: Jun 18, 2022, 05:23 PM IST

Trending Photos

UP Board 12 Results: TOPPER'S LIST here - check UPMSP RESULTS at upresults.nic.in and theboardresults.in

UPMSP Class 12th Toppers: UP Board 12th Class Toppers list has been declared today. Once again, girls have outshined boys as Divyanshi from Fatehpur has emerged Class 12th Board topper in Uttar Pradesh with 95.4% marks. The 2nd topper in Uttar Pradesh is Ashika Yadav from Prayagraj with 95% marks. The third name in UP Board Topper list is Yogesh Pratap from Barabanki with 95% marks. UP Board topper list 4th name is Balakrishna from Fatehpur with 94.20% marks.

UP Board 12th Result 2022 declared: Here are the toppers

Rank 1: Divyanshi from Fatehpur with 95.4% marks

Rank 2: Ashika Yadav from Prayagraj with 95% marks

Rank 3: Yogesh Pratap from Barabanki with 95% marks

Rank 4: Balakrishnan from Fatehpur with 94.20%

5) Prakhar Pathak - 94% - Kanpur

6) Pryagraj - Diya Mishra - 94%

7) Pryagraj - Anchal Yadav - 94%

8) Barabanki - Abhimanyu Verma - 94%

Students can follow the below steps to download their UP 12 Marksheets once the results are declared-

Step1: Visit upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on High School or Intermediate Result 2022 Link

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other required credentials

Step 4: Submit to Download Result

 

Topper UP, Uttar Pradesh barahavi topper, UP Board 12th Class Topper Name, UP Board 12th topper,UPMSP, upresults.nic.in 2022, up board result, upmsp.edu.in 2022, upmsp result 2022, up board result 2022 class 12, 12th Result 2022, UPMSP Result up board result 2022 roll number, upmsp.edu.in 2022 result, up result nic in 2022, high school result 2022, upmsp.edu.in 2022 roll number, sarkari result up board 2022, sarkari result up board, यूपी बोर्ड रिजल्ट 2022, upresults nic in 2022 Class 12, upmsp edu in 2022 roll number, up result, ssc board result 2022, up board 12th result 2022 roll number,
www results nic in 2022,
up board result 2022 class 12 check by roll number,
12th Result,
HPBOSE 12th Result 2022,
up board result 12th,
upresults.nic.in,
12 बोर्ड रिजल्ट 2022 up board,
upmsp.edu.in,
12th up board result date 2022,
upmsp result 2022 class 12,
12th result 2022 up board,
UP Board,
sarkari result 2022 up board,
up board result 12,
up board 12th result 2022,
up board result 2022 class 12 live,
up board result 2022 roll number link,
up board result 2022 roll number 12th
यूपी बोर्ड रिजल्ट 2022 रोल नंबर,
up result 2022,
up board result 2021,
uttar pradesh result,
sarkari result 12th,
यूपी बोर्ड हाई स्कूल रिजल्ट 2022 रोल नंबर,
up msp board result 2022,
यूपी बोर्ड रिजल्ट,
hpbose org,
up msp,
12 th result link,
www results nic in 2022 up board,
12th result 2022 up board 2022,
up board result 12th12th 2022,
up board result 2022 12th,
Result 2022,

UP Board 12th Class ToppersClass 12th Board Topper UPUttar Pradesh barahavi topperUP Board 12th Class Topper NameUP Board 12th topperUPMSPupresults.nic.in 2022up board resultupmsp.edu.in 2022upmsp result 2022up board result 2022 class 1212th Result 2022UPMSP Result up board result 2022 roll numberupmsp.edu.in 2022 resultup result nic in 2022high school result 2022upmsp.edu.in 2022 roll numbersarkari result up board 2022sarkari result up boardयूपी बोर्ड रिजल्ट 2022upresults nic in 2022 Class 12

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What other options did the government have on 'Agneepath'?
DNA Video
DNA: Agneepath Protest -- 'Veto Power' of 140 Crore Indians against reforms
DNA Video
DNA: What will happen next on Agneepath scheme?
DNA Video
DNA: Agneepath -- Government didn't learn anything from farmers protest?
DNA Video
DNA: Is your brain becoming a slave to mobile?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Trollers will face jail time in Japan, when India will bring such a law?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will Agneepath scheme benefit or harm?
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much ruckus over 'Agneepath' scheme?
DNA Video
DNA: BTS Disbanding -- All 7 members will now perform solo?