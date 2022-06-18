NewsIndia
UP Board 12th Result 2022: UPMSP Class 12 results DECLARED at upresults.nic.in, Here's how to check if website is not working

UP Board 12th Results 2022: The UPMSP declared the UP board class 12th result at 4 pm on Saturday (June 18) at their official website upresults.nic.in.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2022, 04:03 PM IST

UP Board 12th Result 2022: UPMSP Class 12 results DECLARED at upresults.nic.in, Here's how to check if website is not working

UP Board Result 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the Uttar Pradesh board class 12th results 2022 today, June 18. UPMSP Result 2022 is now available on the UP board's official website, upresults.nic.in. Over 51 lakh students took the Class 10 and 12 board exams in March and April. 

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the 2022 UP Board 10th result. The link to the Class 10 results has been activated at upresults.nic.in. This year's pass rate in the High School exam was 88.18 percent, with Prince Patel atop the list.

UP Board Result 2022:  Steps to Check Uttar Pradesh Class 12 Results 2022

  • Go to upresults.nic.in to check your results.
  • Find and click on the link for Class 10 and Class 12 results on the home page.
  • Enter your board exam roll number and school code to gain access.
  • View and save the result page.

UP Board Result 2022: Check other websites if website crashed

UP Board Result 2022: Check your results via SMS

SMS - UP12ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263.

 

