UP Board Class 10th, 12th exams: Results to be announced soon, here's how to check after it is officially declared

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPSEB) is likely to announce the UP Board class 10th and class 12th results soon. Once officialy declared, students can check and download their scorecards from the official websites - upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

Over 56 lakh students have registered themselves for the UP board examinations this year. A total of 29,94,312 students have registered for the UP board class 10 exams, which includes 29,74,487 institutional examinees and 19,825 private examinees.

More than 26.10 lakh students have enrolled themselves for the UP board class 12 examination. It includes 25,17,658 institutional examinees and 92,658 private examinees.

How to check UP Board Class 10th and Class 12th results?

1. Once officially declared, candidates or their parents can visit upresults.nic.in.

2. Click on either of the options - UP Board Intermediate (Class XII) Examination - 2021 Results or UP Board High School (Class X) Examination - 2021 Results.

3. Enter roll number and school code.

4. Click on 'submit' and view the scorecard.

This is to be noted that in 2020, more than 30.24 lakh students had registered for the UP Board High School Examination, of which, 23,09,802 has passed the exam. In UP Board Intermediate Examination 2020, over 25,86,300 students had registered and 18.54 lakh had cleared the examination.

ALSO CHECK | Criteria to evaluate UP Board Class 10th, Class 12th students