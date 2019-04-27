UP Board Class 12 exams: Girls claim top three positions; Tanu Tomar, Bhagyashree, Akanksha Shukla score highest

UP Board Class 12th results 2019: Three girls topped the UP Board Intermediate exams, results of which were declared on Saturday afternoon. Bagpat-based Tanu Tomar scored the highest - 97.80 per cent. The second spot went to the Gonda-based Bhagyashree Upadhyay who scored 97.2 per cent while the third position went to Akanksha Shukla who scored 94.80 per cent.

According to Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), 70.06 per cent cleared Class 12th exam. The board also declared the results of Class 10 exam.

Full list of toppers

This year a total of 58,06,922 candidates appeared for the board exams – 31,95,603 students for Class 10 exams and 26,11,319 for Class 12 exams. A record 6,52,881 candidates chose to forgo the exam because of high difficulty level. UP Board Class 10 (High School) Exams was held from February 7 to 28, 2019 while UP Board Class 12 (Intermediate) Exam was held from February 7 to March 2, 2019.

Steps to check the UP Board Result 2019

Step 1. Visit one of the following sites:

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

examresults.net

Step 2. Click on the respective link ‘result’ for Class 12.

Step 3. On the new page, enter your login with your details such as name, registration number etc.

Step 4. UP Board Class 12th results 2019 will be displayed on your screen.

Candidates are advised to Download their scorecards/ mark sheets and keep a print-out for future reference.

UP Board Results via SMS:

UP Board Results are also available via SMS. For Class 12, type - UP12ROLLNUMBER – and send it to 56263.

This year a total of 58,06,922 candidates appeared for the board exams out of which 26,11,319 appeared for Class 12. The exams were held from February 7 to March 2, 2019.