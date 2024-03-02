UP Board Exam 2024 Paper Leak: Mastermind Behind Maths And Biology Paper Leak Arrested

Vinay Chaudhary, the primary suspect in the Uttar Pradesh 12th board paper leak incident, has been arrested on Friday late night. Allegedly, the Math and Biology papers of the UP board exam were shared on a WhatsApp group just an hour after the exams started on Thursday. Following a complaint from Dinesh Kumar, the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) in Agra, an FIR has been filed in Fatehpur Sikri.

Board Question Paper Shared On "All Principals Agra" Whatsapp Group

The complaint mentions the principal of Atar Singh Inter College, Rajhauli, in Kiraoli, Fatehpur Sikri, along with his son, who serves as a computer operator at the institute, and others.

According to reports, the principal's son posted the question papers on the "All Principals Agra" WhatsApp group. Dr Mukesh Agrawal, Joint Director Secondary Education Department and Exam Observer added that a committee has been formed and authorities have been instructed to address the situation. Legal measures will be taken against those responsible for this action.

UP Board Refutes Allegations Of Paper Leaks

In response to claims circulating on WhatsApp regarding the leakage of Class 12 Biology and Mathematics question papers, the UP Board dismissed the accusations. According to UP Board secretary Dibyakant Shukla, the alleged distribution occurred on a WhatsApp group around 3:10 p.m. He highlighted that the dissemination happened after 1 hour and 10 minutes of the examination, ensuring that candidates had already peacefully taken the test in their respective examination centres. This, he stated, preserved the sanctity of the council examinations without any adverse impact. Shukla also warned of severe consequences, including immediate affiliation cancellation, for any school found to be violating confidentiality protocols.