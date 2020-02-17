UP board exams 2020: State govt starts special bus service to help students reach exam centres

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh government has started a 'special bus service' for the students appearing in the UP Board exams which are scheduled to begin from Tuesday (February 18).

Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) and Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary and Higher Education gifted this service to 56 lakhs students taking up the exam this year.

UP's Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma and Transport Minister Ashok Katiyar flagged off 4 buses from the Kaiserbagh bus depot.

The special buses will run from Kaiserbagh and Charbagh bus depots between 5 am and 12 pm and between 11 am and 6 pm. Students can avail the services to reach their respective exam centres and go back to their homes after the exams. Both boys and girls will be able to use the services.

This bus service will be available in all the districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The initiative has been taken up by the Education Department so that the students from rural areas don't face any problem in reaching their exam centres.

Students can avail this service through UPSRTC's toll-free number 18001802877 and a WhatsApp number 9415049606.

Earlier on February 15, the UP Police launched an 'anti-noise' helpline for students appearing for boards. At least 100 metres area around educational institutions has been declared as `Quiet` area. The helpline number, 112, will be available from February 15 to March 31 and aims to provide "a better environment for children to study."

According to police, upon receiving a call regarding loud noise, a complaint will be lodged and a Police Response Vehicle (PRV) will be sent to the spot.

Notably, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 Board exams have also begun from Saturday (February 15). Around 18.89 lakh students are appearing for the class 10 exam which will end on 20th March. For Class 12 CBSE board exams, more than 12 lakh students are appearing.