UP Board Exams 2022: UPMSP Class 10, 12 exam begins today- Check important guidelines, date sheet here

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to conduct class 10, 12 examinations from Thursday (March 24, 2022). According to the reports, over 51 lakh students are likely to sit for the UPMSP Class 10, 12 exams this year.

As per the schedule, the state board will kick off Class 10 board exams with the Hindi paper on the first day, while Class 12 will commence with the Military Science and Hindi papers.

The Class 12 students need to note that the UP Board exams will be held in two shifts, the first from 8 am to 11:15 am, the second between 2 pm and 5:15 pm, while exams for Class 10 students will be held in the morning shift.

UPMSP 10th, 12th Exams 2022: Important guidelines

- Students must carry UP board admit cards to the exam centre, they need to reach the exam centre 30 minutes before the reporting time

- The students need to follow Covid-19 guidelines at exam centre- carrying face mask, hand sanitisers are mandatory. More than 25 students will not permitted in a class

- Students are not allowed to carry any type of electronic device to the exam hall

- The banned items in the exam centre include mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets.

The students are advised to follow all these guidelines properly. The UPMSP Class 12 Exams would be conducted in 8,873 exam centres set up across the state. Class 10, 12 UP Board exams will get over on April 12.

The UP Board had released the full date sheet of class 12th board exams on March 8, 2022, and could be downloaded from the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.

UP Board Exam 2022: Class 12 date sheet

Defence Studies, Hindi/General Hindi - March 24

Music (instrument and vocals) and Dance - March 25

Gujarati, Bangla, Marathi, Kannad, Malayalam, Tamil, Sindhi, Urdu and Punjabi and Accounting (new course) - March 26,

Geography and Home Science - March 28

Drawing and arts besides Economics and Commerce Geography (old course) - March 29

Pali, Arabic and Persian besides English new/old course - March 30

Mathematics and Elementary statistics (old course) and History - March 31

Psychology, Education, Biology and Mathematics - April 4

Computer - April 6

Economics and Physics - April 7

Sanskrit - April 9

Chemistry and sociology - April 11

Civics - April 12

UP Board Exam 2022: Class 10 date sheet

Hindi - March 24

Home Science - March 26

Painting Art - March 28

Computer - 30 March

English - April 1

Social Science - April 4

Science - 6 April

Sanskrit - April 8

Math - April 11

