UP Board Result 2020: UPMSP to declare Class 10, Class 12 results in few days at upmsp.edu.in

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results 2020 on June 27. According to UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who also holds the secondary education portfolio, the results will be announced around 12:30 pm on June 27.

Over 59.6 lakh students have appeared for their UP Board inter and matric exam 2020. As per the rules issued by the board, students will have to secure a minimum of 35 percent marks to pass a subject examination.

Candidates can also get their results on their mobile phones via SMS. To do so, class 10 students will have to go to the message option and type UP10ROLLNUMBER - and send it to 56263. Class 12 students will have to send the message on the same number by typing UP12ROLLNUMBER.

Here’s how you can check UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 result 2020

* Visit the websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in or upmspresults.up.nic.in

* Click on the link that reads UP Board Result 2020 Class 10 or UP Board Result 2020 Class 12

* Key in your roll number and other login in credentials

* Press enter and your result with subject wise score will be displayed on your screen.

After the official announcement of Class 10 and Class 12 results 2020, students can check their scores on the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in.