UP Board witnesses over 3.9 lakh less admissions in classes 9, 11 in 2020 compared to 2019 amid COVID-19 situation

Lucknow: The admissions in classes 9th and 11th in the UP Board schools have seen a major in decline in 2020 as compared to the previous year.

The last date for taking admission in class 9th and class 11th in UP Board schools was extended till October 31, and as per the recent reports, 49.3 lakh students have enrolled themselves in 2020, which is over 3.9 lakh less than 2019.

22,43,047 students took admission in class 11th in 2020, while 26,95,269 students enrolled themselves in class 9th.

On the other hand, 53,28,373 students had taken admissions in class 9th and 11th in 2019.

The decline could also be the effect of prevailing COVID-19 situation.

This is to be noted that at present, there are reportedly over 22,200 secondary schools that are recognised by the UP Board of High School and Intermediate Education.

Meanwhile, the UP government said that 2,390 COVID-19 patients were treated and discharged on Sunday and a total of 4,53,458 persons have been discharged in the state to date. Although, there are still 23,323 active coronavirus cases in the state.

