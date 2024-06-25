UP Brings Ordinance To Curb Paper Leaks, Offenders To Face Life Imprisonment

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday cleared an ordinance to prevent question paper leaks and use of unauthorised means in exams, awarding jail term of two years to life imprisonment and fines up to Rs 1 crore.

The move comes following recent incidents of question paper leak in the state police constable recruitment exam and public service commission test for review officers and assistant review officers.

The ordinance was given a go ahead at a state cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Finance minister Suresh Khanna told reporters. Under the ordinance, those arrested for question paper leak would face a jail term ranging from two years up to life imprisonment, Khanna said at a press meet after the cabinet meeting. Fines of up to Rs 1 crore would also be imposed on such offenders, he added.

The minister said the ordinance includes exams of state public service commission, Subordinate Service Selection Board, Uttar Pradesh Board, universities and institutions nominated by them. It will also be applicable on any kind of recruitment examinations, regularisation or promotion examinations, entrance examinations for degree-diploma certificates or educational certificates, he added.

Under this ordinance, distributing fake question papers and making fake employment websites have also been marked as punishable offences, Khanna said. He said in case the examination is affected, the financial burden will be recovered from the "paper solving gang" and the institution. The service providers who commit irregularities in the examination will be permanently blacklisted and their property could also be confiscated.

All the offences under the ordinance are cognizable, non-bailable and they can be heard in the sessions court. Strict provisions have also been made with regard to bail, he added. The minister also informed that since the assembly is not in session at present, an ordinance has been proposed in place of a bill. After the cabinet approves the proposal, the process of the ordinance will be completed and it will be implemented.

He stated that the ordinance is being introduced in response to its urgent necessity and will be enacted under the provisions of the Constitution. The move also comes at a time when the issue of alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG and UGC-NET exams is raging in the country.