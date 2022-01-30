UP Bundelkhand Opinion Poll: BJP likely to get all 19 seats

The BJP is dominating Uttar Pradesh's Bundelkhand region that sends 19 MLAs to the state assembly, with SP struggling it hard to open its account. The BSP and Congress - the other two major players in the state - have been decimated here. The BJP is expected to win all 19 (17-19) seats in this region, the SP, however, has a thin chance of opening its account at one place. The BSP and Congress are unlikely to open their account in this region.

The Bundelkhand region - a geographical area of 69,000 sq. km - is spread in over seven districts - such as Chitrakut, Banda, Jhansi, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba and Lalitpur.

Zee News and Designed Box have come up with a region-wise survey for Uttar Pradesh. Today's analysis shows the electoral mood in Uttar Pradesh's Bundelkhand region. The survey in Uttar Pradesh was done between 10 December, 2021 - 15 January, 2022. The survey has a margin of error of +-4%. The survey has been done with a massive sample size of 10 lakh.

Seat Share

BJP: 17-19

SP: 0-1

BSP: 00-00

Congress: 00-00

Vote Share

BJP: 59

SP: 21

BSP: 10

Congress: 05

Others: 05

Who is the most preferred CM choice in western UP?

Yogi Adityanath: 50%

Akhilesh Yadav: 31%

Mayawati: 11%

Priyanka Gandhi: 05%

