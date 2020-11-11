UP bypoll: Chetan Chauhan's wife Sangeeta Chauhan of BJP wins from Nauwagan Sadat

Sangeeta Chauhan, wife of former cricket Chetan Chauhan, won from Uttar Pradesh's Nauwagan Sadat Assembly seat in the bypoll results declared on November 10. Sangeeta was named as BJP candidate from this seat after the death of Chetan Chauhan on August 16.

The 61-year-old Sangeeta won by over 20,000 votes. Before entering politics, Sangeeta was a banker, she was a high court lawyer, a banker and political affairs manager to her late husband.

Sangeeta recently said in an interview to TOI that she worked in banking sector for 29 years and was also involved with her husband in the organizations's work of the BJP.

After winning the election on Tuesday, Sangeeta said that though her husband is not in this world, he is always with her. Sangeeta thanked the people of Nauwagan Sadat for supporting her and helping her win the election. The newly-elected MLA said that she will work for the development of the area and fulfill the remaining promises of her husband.

Chetan Chauhan had tested COVID-19 positive in July and he died after developing multi-organ failure. His cricketing career lasted for 12 years and he was also awarded the prestigious Arjuna Award in 1981.

Chauhan made his international debut in a Test match as a 22-year-old against New Zealand on September 25 in 1969 and played 40 Tests before retiring against the same opponent in April 1981.

Live TV

In Tests, Chauhan scored 2,084 runs at an average of 31.57. The former opener also added 16 half-centuries to his name, with a high score of 97 against Australia in Adelaide in 1981.