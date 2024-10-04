UP Bypolls: The INDIA-bloc is facing some anticipatory hurdles in establishing the seat sharing arrangement for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Bypolls. As per sources the Samajwadi Party (SP) is reluctant to give up more than two seats to the Congress party, whereas the grand old party has appointed in-charges and observers for 10 seats. These in-charges have already started holding conventions at the respective constituencies to prepare the party’s organization down to the booth level. Congress is reportedly eyeing the Mirzapur’s Majhwa seat, Prayagraj’s Phulpur, Ghaziabad, Khair, and Meerapur.

Congress' 50-50 Formula

Of the 10 bypoll seats, 5 were previously held by the BJP-led NDA and 5 by SP. Congress argues SP is weaker in the NDA-held seats and wants those allocated to them, leaving SP to focus on its previous wins.

Political analysts view this as a strategic move by Congress. Success in securing 5 seats could set a precedent for the 2027 Assembly elections, where Congress may aim for 200 out of 403 seats.

Recently, Congress state president Ajay Rai stated that Congress only wants to negotiate with SP for the seats where the BJP and its allies had won last time. Congress is willing to support SP on the seats it has a stronghold. However, this stance is causing friction, as SP fears losing ground by conceding too many seats.

Repeating The 2017 Formula

In the 2017 Assembly elections, SP and Congress teamed up, calling themselves the ‘do ladko ki jodi’ (two boys’ alliance). SP ran for 298 seats, while Congress contested on 105.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls under the INDIA alliance, SP contested 63 seats and Congress 17, successfully outperforming the BJP. SP won 37 seats, while Congress secured 6.

Now, Akhilesh Yadav aims to replicate this strategy in the upcoming bypolls, offering Congress only 1-2 seats. However, emboldened by its Lok Sabha performance, Congress is pushing for a larger share, pursuing a stronger position for future elections.