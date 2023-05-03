UP Civic Polls: CM Yogi Adityanath Wraps Up First Of Round Campaign, Sends Out Warning To Mafias

Lucknow: The whirlwind campaign of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the first round of municipal elections came to an end on Tuesday with public meetings in Prayagraj, Jhansi, and Lucknow. On one side, the Chief Minister gave out a strong message to mafias and criminals, on the other side, he also talked of development in the state.

On his first trip to Prayagraj following the murder of gangster Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf, Yogi quoted a couplet from the Ramcharitmanas and said, "Karm pradhan vishwa rachi rakha/jo jas karihe so tas phal chakha (The universe is based on deeds/as you sow, so shall you reap). While in Jhansi, he said that he will not let any criminal wander freely in the state."He also appealed to people to vote for BJP candidates in Lucknow.

While seeking votes for BJP`s mayoral candidate Umesh Chandra Ganesh Kesharwani, Yogi said that the land of Prayagraj does not tolerate atrocities adding that nature does justice to all who do injustice.CM Yogi quoted from Ramcharitmanas and said, "Karm pradhan vishwa rachi rakha/jo jas karihe so tas phal chakha (The universe is based on deeds/as you sow, so shall you reap).

"The Uttar Pradesh CM said that the BJP government was committed to empowering people in every section of society and did not believe in the divisive politics of appeasement practiced by the opposition parties."The government is moving forward with the basic principle of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas," he asserted.

Lashing out at the previous governments, the CM said that the opposition parties did appeasement politics, which naturally involved discrimination and created divisions in society, but we worked for the development of all."Today, UP is achieving new heights under the guidance of PM Modi by moving forward with nationalist thinking, shedding dynastic and casteist mentality," he added.

In Jhansi, the Chief Minister accused the previous governments of neglecting the development of the Bundelkhand region and looting its natural resources and said that no one would now dare to do so in his government."After independence, Bundelkhand was supposed to participate in the development process, but the people in power never gave development any thought.

Instead, their henchmen never thought twice about plundering Bundelkhand`s resources," he said."As a result, the people of Bundelkhand were forced to migrate and the youths became unemployed," he said, adding "Modi Ji gave a vision of development.

PM Modi inaugurated a massive plant of Bharat Dynamics and the Defense Corridor node in this region, which will employ thousands of young people."Listing the development works done by his government for the region, Yogi Adityanath said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the Bundelkhand Expressway, which has become the lifeline of Bundelkhand, and soon the government is going to start its Jhansi link.

"We have announced Rs 6,000 crores for constituting the Jhansi Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority (JBIDA). Now the youth of Bundelkhand will not need to migrate to other cities as they will get employment here itself," he said.

The Chief Minister noted that the seven districts of Bundelkhand, one of India`s most parched regions, will soon have access to clean drinking water through the Har Ghar Nal Yojana. In Lucknow, the Chief Minister said that the BJP was set to emerge victorious in the first phase of municipal elections to be held on May 4. He stated, "I have visited 37 districts and 10 municipal corporations that are going to polls on May 4, and feel that people have made up their minds to shower their blessings on BJP candidates. I am confident of the BJP candidates` landslide victory in the first phase of municipal elections.

"CM Yogi said that the triple engine government was a must to ensure the effective use of funds allotted by Central and State Governments for developmental works and appealed to people to vote for BJP candidates and to cast their ballots even before breakfast.

"Lucknow is the largest municipal corporation in the state with 110 wards. It is a place that has been represented by towering personalities like former prime minister Atal Bhai Vajpayee and Lalji Tandon. Today it is being represented by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Today, Lucknow is being developed as a node of the Defence Corridor. The Brahmos missile will also be manufactured in Lucknow. There is Metro as well", the CM informed. He added that the green corridor is also being built in Lucknow. "Kisan Tak is becoming the lifeline of Lucknow and we are planning to form a Special Protection Group soon to clean the Gomti River so that it becomes like the Ganga," he said.

"We are also planning to introduce a night safari in Lucknow. We will also rehabilitate street vendors, linking them with PM SVANidhi Yojana. We will also give houses to all those who have a piece of land, but have a salary of less than Rs 3 lakh per annum", CM Yogi added.