UP Civic Polls: SP MLA, Supporters Thrash Husband Of BJP Candidate For Nagar Palika Chairman

Amethi: Ahead of the second phase of the civic polls, the Samajwadi Party’s Gauriganj MLA Rakesh Singh and his supporters allegedly thrashed Deepak Singh, the husband of BJP candidate for the post of Nagar Palika chairman Rashmi Singh, in the police station premises here on Wednesday.

A video of the purported incident has surfaced online, showing the SP legislator slapping Deepak Singh. Superintendent of Police Elamaran said both the parties confronted each other suddenly when they came face to face. “We will take action against whosoever is guilty,” he said.

Samajwadi Party MLA Rakesh Singh alleged that BJP workers manhandled his party’s supporters and the police have not registered an FIR in the matter. He also accused Deepak Singh of threatening to kill two Samajwadi Party workers.

One Mohammad Shamim has complained to police that Deepak Singh had threatened him when he used to drive the car of Singh’s brother. In another complaint, one Banke Bihar Singh claimed that Deepak Singh forcibly picked him up in his car in Rajgarh and threatened to kill him, the Samajwadi Party MLA alleged.

“A conspiracy is being hatched to kill me. I have informed senior police officers about it,” Rakesh Singh also said. He claimed that since FIRs have not been registered in these matters, they were forced to sit on dharna at the police station on Tuesday night.

On the other hand, Deepak Singh claimed that SP workers pelted stones at him “with the intention of killing him”, forcing him to take refuge in the police station where Rakesh Singh and his supporters assaulted him.

Claiming that so far no action has been taken against the SP MLA, Rakesh Singh urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Amethi MP Smriti Irani to take strict action against the legislator and his supporters.