topStoriesenglish2575531
NewsIndia
ISLAM

UP Cleric Held for Trying to Convert Woman, her Kids to Islam

Krishna claimed that Shahid had made the offer in exchange for Karishma and her children embracing Islam.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 08:24 AM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

UP Cleric Held for Trying to Convert Woman, her Kids to Islam

Balrampur: The Balrampur police have arrested a cleric in connection with an FIR lodged in July 2022 in which he was accused of allegedly forcing a woman and her children to embrace Islam, police said. The accused had allegedly offered them money and assured the woman of a permanent job in return.

Incharge of Jarwa police station in Balarampur, inspector Pawan Kumar Kannaujia, said that one Krishna had lodged an FIR accusing Mohammed Shahid, a local cleric, of kidnapping his wife Karishma and their four children on the pretext of getting her a permanent job in a private company and provide them with a house.

Krishna claimed that Shahid had made the offer in exchange for Karishma and her children embracing Islam. Allegations are that two days after her kidnapping, Karishma returned home realising that she was being `trapped`.

Thereafter, Shahid again approached her and tried to lure her afresh. When she informed her husband about it, the latter lodged an FIR. Police said Shahid escaped from Balrampur the day the FIR was lodged.

Kannaujia said, "We had tip-offs regarding his (accused) whereabouts in Delhi and Mumbai but he managed to escape." Shahid had come to Balrampur to meet his ailing relative and this time he was arrested.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985
DNA Video
DNA: When the stethoscope was invented in 1781
DNA Video
DNA: Do you know the anti-India 'agenda holder' George Soros?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How to protect children from the 'known enemy' of the eyes?
DNA Video
DNA: When famous film director Dadasaheb Phalke died in 1944
DNA Video
DNA: Why suicide is easy for daily wage workers?
DNA Video
DNA: They kept on demolishing the mosque..the policemen kept watching the spectacle
DNA Video
DNA: Order to increase India's stature in 'world order'