UP CM Adityanath reprimands Noida DM for failing to control coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday (March 30) reprimanded Noida District Magistrate BN Singh for failing to control the situation amid the outbreak of coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. The DM expressed his wish that he does not to work in Noida in front of the CM Adityanath, and applied for a leave of three months.

The Chief Minister was holding a meeting with the officials of Gautam Buddh Nagar over the COVID-19 situation. Yogi visited Noida to take cognisance of the plight of the migrant workers returning from Delhi.

He also issued directives to the Health Department to constitute teams for Gautam Buddh Nagar, Meerut, and Ghaziabad to combat coronavirus there, chairing a meeting of heads of various committees constituted for controlling the spread of coronavirus.

Adityanath also reviewed the ongoing lockdown situation, a statement issued by the CM's office said, adding that community kitchens must be made operational in each and every district of the state, and district magistrates should make teams to inspect these facilities.

He also said that efforts should be made to spread awareness through public address system about social distancing.

Orders were also given to issue passes (as per the need) to employees of e-commerce companies and blood banks for their smooth movement during the lockdown period.

The Chief Minister instructed the nodal officers to ensure that they take the call of stranded people and that their problems are addressed.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister transferred Rs 611 crores directly into the bank accounts of over 27.5 lakh workers of the state enrolled under the MNREGA scheme. This comes in the backdrop of 21-day nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said: "I am happy that at a time when the world is affected by the coronavirus epidemic, the Village Development department and State Bank of India are crediting 611 crores to the account of over 27 lakh workers."

The state has so far reported 88 cases, including 14 cured. "Maximum 36 cases have been reported in Gautam Budh Nagar following by Meerut (13). Thus, 50 per cent cases reported in two clusters where containment exercise is underway, UP's Principal Health Secretary AM Prasad told ANI.

Notably, the number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,071 in India on Monday, including 29 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry.