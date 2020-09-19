UP CM Yogi Adityanath holds review meet on Jewar airport project

Noida: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a review meeting on the proposed Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) at Jewar with all the police administrative officers and public representatives of Meerut Division on Friday.

During the review meeting, Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority and Chief Executive Officer of Nile, Dr. Arun Vir Singh told Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that a concessionaire agreement with Zurich International Airport AG for Noida International Airport will be signed on October 10.

The development was confirmed by Jewar MLA Thakur Dhirendra Singh, who was part of the review meeting.

The authorities are in talks with the officials of Zurich International Airport and they will coming to India soon. Notably, air traffic between India and Switzerland has been closed for nearly 6 months due to the coronavirus crisis.

In such a situation, the officials of the contractor company could not come to India and the Yamuna Authority had to postpone the date of the concessionaire agreement twice.

The project, which has been stuck for almost 6 months due to coronavirus pandemic is going to gain momentum soon.