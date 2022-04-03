UP CM Yogi Adityanath to revive Janta Darbar at his residence from Monday

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will revive the 'Janta Darbar' at his official residence from Monday. This will enable the common man to approach the Chief Minister directly with his grievances.

Yogi started the Janta Darbar soon after he became the Chief Minister in 2017. The practice was discontinued due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to official sources, state ministers Ajit Pal and Baldev Singh Aulakh will attend the Janta Darbar in the Chief Minister`s absence.

Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath received Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba in Varanasi on Sunday and offered prayers at the famous Kal Bhairav and Kashi Vishwanath temples.

Later, the Nepalese PM visited Kal Bhairav and Kashi Vishwanath temples and paid obeisance there. Deuba was accompanied by Adityanath.

