UP CM Yogi Adityanath Warns Of 'Threat' To Sanatan Dharma, Slams Violence Against Hindus In Bangladesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday, condemned the violence and selective targeting of Hindus in Bangladesh and emphasized the need for unity to protect Sanatan Dharma. He said that the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya represents not the end goal but a significant milestone. During his visit to Ayodhya, he paid homage to Brahmalin Paramhans Ramchandra Das, the inaugural president of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, on his 21st death anniversary and unveiled a statue in his honor.

Addressing the unrest in Bangladesh following the resignation of Sheikh Hasina after prolonged anti-government protests, Adityanath said, "Today, all the neighbours of India are burning. Temples are being demolished. Hindus are being selectively targeted and even then we are not trying to find those layers of history as to why such an unfortunate situation has arisen there."

"We should remember that the society that does not learn from the mistakes of history, its bright future is also eclipsed. There is a need to work together again to deal with the threat to Sanatan Dharma. There is a need to fight together for this," he added.

He also spoke about the significance of the Ram temple's construction, a culmination of a 500-year wait, as a milestone that propels the campaigns fueled by the strength of Sanatan Dharma. Adityanath advocated for the creation of a society devoid of casteism, untouchability, and discrimination, principles Lord Shri Ram championed throughout his life.

The chief minister laid a floral tribute at Das' memorial, joined by devotees and dignitaries, including Uttar Pradesh minister Surya Pratap Shahi, to honor Das' legacy as a key figure in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. The tribute took place at the memorial located at Saryu Ghat/Ramkatha Park.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Uttar Pradesh minister Surya Pratap Shahi, and Mahant Suresh Das. Adityanath also visited Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra chief Nritya Gopal Das Maharaj and enquired about his wellbeing.