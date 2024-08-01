The visit of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to a cobbler's shop has turned into a stroke of luck for the owner, as he has received offers of up to Rs 10 lakhs for a pair of shoes stitched by the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, news agency ANI reported. During his trip to Sultanpur for a defamation case hearing, Gandhi stopped by Ram Chet's shop and attempted to stitch footwear. Ram Chet reported that he has become popular, with offers of cash pouring in. People are visiting to take selfies with him, and motorists are pausing to greet him, making him a local celebrity.

In a conversation with ANI, Ram Chet said, "I was repairing slippers when he came. He inquired about the process, and after I showed him, he tried stitching and gluing a shoe himself." Ram Chet added that Gandhi's visit has started a new chapter in his life, elevating him from obscurity to fame.

#WATCH | Sultanpur, UP: Shopkeeper claims slippers stitched by LoP Rahul Gandhi are in high demand, price upto Rs. 10 lakhs.



Cobbler Ramchait says, "People are clicking selfies with me. Rahul Gandhi contacted me. I am getting a lot of calls for that slipper... I have been… pic.twitter.com/aky1Vu9smw — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2024

"My life has been transformed since Rahul Gandhi visited my shop. I'm receiving calls and visitors. His visit has changed my life. People are stopping their vehicles to greet me. He has bestowed great honor upon me."

He also mentioned that people are willing to pay a substantial amount for the footwear stitched by Gandhi, with offers reaching Rs 10 lakhs.

"The bids are increasing. A man from Pratapgarh verified it's the shop where Rahul Gandhi stitched shoes and offered me Rs 5 lakhs for them. He presented bags full of cash, but I declined. I'll keep them for myself," he stated.

He noted that while his income hasn't risen, the respect he receives has grown significantly. Visitors come to pay their respects and take selfies with him. The following day, Gandhi gifted Ram Chet a sewing machine, which simplifies the shoe stitching process and will