UP Cop Wears BJP’s Lotus Symbol Scarf Over Uniform, Probe Ordered

Pilibhit: This police official in UP wears the ruling party on his uniform - quite literally. A photograph of Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, the station house officer (SHO) of Puranpur, is going viral on the social media in which he can be seen wearing a scarf with the ruling BJP`s lotus symbol and party colours over his uniform. The event took place inside Gajraula thana on February 20 and photographs of the cop has now gone viral on the social media.



Amitabh Thakur, former Inspector General (IG) of UP police, has sent a complaint to state Chief Secretary and various senior police officers, including DG, IG Bareilly zone and Pilibhit SP, demanding the SHO`s immediate suspension and initiation of legal action against him.



Thakur, who is currently the national president of a social group `Adhikar Sena`, said: "Raghuvanshi`s act was an open violation of a police official`s `rule of conduct`. I had served the police for a long time and never came across any personnel displaying the symbol of a political party so publicly. This will create a wrong image of men in uniform in the minds of people and hence, action needs to be taken."Taking cognisance, Pilibhit SP, Atul Sharma, has ordered a probe in the matter.



Raghuvanshi, who belongs to Bijnor, said that many locals came to the police station in Gajraula to offer flowers and sweets when he was transferred and some "inadvertently put scarves around my neck."