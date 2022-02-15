हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Akhilesh Yadav

UP Election 2022: People have cooled down Yogi Adityanath's 'garmi' in first two phases, says Akhilesh Yadav

The Samajwadi Party chief claimed that the BJP is heading toward defeat and said it was "evident from the changing language".

UP Election 2022: People have cooled down Yogi Adityanath&#039;s &#039;garmi&#039; in first two phases, says Akhilesh Yadav

New Delhi: Claiming 'historic voting' for the SP-RLD candidates, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said the people have subdued the 'garmi' (haughtiness) of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the first two phases of the UP assembly elections.

Yadav took on Adityanath saying he used to claim ahead of the elections that 'khoon ki garmi' (haughtiness, enthusiasm) of the SP and RLD leaders would be subdued after the elections.

"After the first two phases, the people have pacified 'garmi' of those who were talking of curbing others' enthusiasm (garmi nikal denge) after the elections," Yadav said while addressing an election rally in the Bundelkhand region.

"Now after the third phase, the people of Bundelkhand will make him 'thanda' (cool down)," he said. 

He addressed rallies in Jhansi, Hamirpur and Mahoba.

"In the first phase, there was historic voting in favour of the SP-RLD alliance candidates. The same is the situation in the second phase. The BJP only betrayed the people of Bundelkhand while the SP is there for them," he said.

Claiming that the BJP is heading toward defeat, Yadav said it was "evident from the changing language" and the "face of Baba CM, who could not sleep amid the imminent defeat".

Accusing the BJP leaders of telling lies to people, Yadav appealed to the voters to vote for the pre-poll SP-RLD alliance candidates without any discrimination on grounds of caste and religion.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Akhilesh YadavYogi Adityanathuttar pradesh elections 2022assembly election 2022Assembly Electionselection 2022UP Assembly election 2022UP polls 2022
Next
Story

India calls for securing global supply chains, implement vaccine patent waiver at COVID-19 Global Action meeting

Must Watch

PT35M38S

DNA: UP 2nd Phase polling: What high Muslim voter turnout mean?