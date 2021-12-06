हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UP elections

UP Elections: Azamgarh ‘a stronghold of criminals’ during Samajwadi Party regime, says Yogi Adityanath

Adityanath`s remarks came at the inauguration of 37 developmental projects worth Rs 122.43 crores here on Monday.

File Photo

Azamgarh: Taking a jibe at the previous Samajwadi Party-led government in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that SP chief Akhilesh Yadav made Azamgarh `a stronghold of criminals` during his tenure.

While speaking at the event here in Azamgarh, Yogi said, "By making Azamgarh, `a stronghold of criminals`, the Samajwadi Party created a crisis of identity in front of the youth here. When professional criminals and mafia used to live, there was a fear in the minds of the poor and businessmen that they do not know whose house will be seized by which mafia and the establishment."

"Visited Lalganj in Azamgarh district where he inaugurated 37 developmental projects costing 122.43 crores," he added.

Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to go for Assembly polls in 2022.Previously, in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates.

