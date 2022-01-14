UP Elections: BSP worker breaks down after being denied ticket, says 'I was asked to arrange Rs 50 lakh

New Delhi: Bahujan Samajwadi Party worker Arshad Rana on Friday (January 14) alleged that the BSP district President of Muzaffarnagar district asked him to arrange Rs 50 lakh and he has already paid Rs 4.5 lakh for upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. Rana was was formally declared candidate from Charthawal in 2018 for the 2022 UP elections.

#WATCH | I've been working for 24 years; was formally declared candidate from Charthawal in 2018 (for 2022 UP polls), have been trying to get in touch with party, no proper response; have been told to arrange Rs 50 lakhs...had already paid about Rs 4.5 lakh: BSP's Arshad Rana pic.twitter.com/iIRCOPQ9is — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 14, 2022

Rana bitterly cried in front of the media claiming that he was promised a ticket in UP elections and is being denied the ticket at the last moment despite putting up hoardings and working for the same.