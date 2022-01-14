हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UP elections

UP Elections: BSP worker breaks down after being denied ticket, says 'I was asked to arrange Rs 50 lakh

Rana bitterly cried in front of the media claiming that he was promised a ticket in UP elections and is being denied the ticket at the last moment despite putting up hoardings and working for the same.

UP Elections: BSP worker breaks down after being denied ticket, says &#039;I was asked to arrange Rs 50 lakh
Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: Bahujan Samajwadi Party worker Arshad Rana on Friday (January 14) alleged that the BSP district President of Muzaffarnagar district asked him to arrange Rs 50 lakh and he has already paid Rs 4.5 lakh for upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. Rana was was formally declared candidate from Charthawal in 2018  for the 2022 UP elections.

Rana bitterly cried in front of the media claiming that he was promised a ticket in UP elections and is being denied the ticket at the last moment despite putting up hoardings and working for the same.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UP electionsUP assembly pollsUP pollsBSP
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi to interact with more than 150 startups on January 15

Must Watch

PT5M33S

Breaking News: 5 kg RDX found in a village in Amritsar district