UP Elections: Three including BJP MLA booked for violating model code in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar: Three Uttar Pradesh assembly poll candidates and their several supporters have been booked for alleged breaches of the Election Commission's Model Code of Conduct and coronavirus norms at separate events, officials said on Monday (January 17).

Police said BJP MLA Umesh Malik, who is trying to retain his Budhana seat, and his 60 others supporters were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Representation of the People Act, Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Diseases Act for the alleged violations.

They said the case was registered after people gathered to welcome Malik in Budhana in the district.

The Election Commission has banned physical rallies and assembly of people in the state till January 22 due to the spike in coronavirus cases.

Separately, BJP candidate Prashant Gurjar and his 30 supporters were booked over a gathering at Miranpur town of the district Sunday, police said.

Gurjar's supporters had gathered in the town to welcome him when he arrived there after being given the poll ticket by the BJP from the constituency.

Also, Bahujan Samaj Party candidate from Charthawal constituency Salman Saeed and dozens of his supporters were booked for the alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct, officials said.

