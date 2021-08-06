UP gangster Ankit Gujjar, who had a bounty of Rs 1.25 lakh on his head, murdered in Delhi’s Tihar Jail

Ankit Gujjar, a 29-year-old criminal mastermind from Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat, has been beaten to death in Delhi’s Tihar Jail, as per a report by the Financial Express. Violent clash inside the jail premise could be the reason behind Gujjar’s death, reveals primary investigation. Two other inmates—Gurpreet and Gurjeet—have been severely injured. The injured are admitted at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

Gujjar, who was in Tihar in connection with a 2019 case, was wanted in eight murder cases by the UP Police. He was also accused of killing one Vijay Pandit during the local elections. It is alleged that he had distributed posters in the village claiming the murder. He was also needed as part of the investigation in 22 cases of extortion and threatening.

Gujjar’s father has alleged that his son has been killed because he didn’t pay up the security money to the jail authorities. On being asked, DG (Tihar) Sandeep Goel told FE, “The Tihar jail administration has also initiated an inquiry into the incident.”

It was believed that Gujjar had big plans to control the crime underbelly of South Delhi, and for this reason, he had also joined hands with another gangster Rohit Chaudhary. Gujjar was arrested from haryana’s Jhajjar.

