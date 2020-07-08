UP gangster Vikas Dubey hid in Haryana's Faridabad after killing 8 policemen, close aide Amar Dubey killed in encounter

Amar Dubey, a close aide of wanted gangster Vikas Dubey, was shot dead by Uttar Pradesh police in an encounter in Hamirpur on Wednesday (July 8). Amar was a history-sheeter and a wanted criminal. Amar was killed in an encounter by Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh police. Amar was the personal bodyguard of Vikas Dubey and he always used to carry weapons.

Amar was an accused in the Kanpur case in which eight cops were killed by Vikas Dubey and his men. Amar was also a wanted criminal in several other cases. According to sources, UP STF killed Amar in coordination with the local police unit in Hamirpur. There was a reward of Rs 25,000 on Amar.

Meanwhile, Haryana Police has arrested a close aide of Vikas Dubey from Faridabad and police is scheduled to hold a press conference on Wednesday to provide more details in this matter. Sources said that Vikas took shelter at the home of one of his relatives at Sector 87 in Faridabad.

The UP Police is in touch with the Haryana Police in its man-hunt for Vikas Dubey and the search for the gangster has been intensified in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The Haryana Police crime branch on Tuesday conducted a raid at the Sri Sasaram Hotel located at Badkhal Chowk in Haryana's Faridabad but the police could not find anything, according to sources. The sources said that the police conducted a raid after a CCTV footage of the hotel showed his presence in its premises. The police had taken the DVR of CCTV footage of the hotel with them.

More than 100 teams of the UP police are engaged in the operation to nab Vikas Dubey. It may be recalled that eight police personnel were killed during a raid which was carried in the wee hours of July 3 to arrest Dubey and his gang members in Kanpur. The policemen, including DSP Devendra Mishra were gunned down in Bikru village near Kanpur by the henchmen of Dubey. Seven others, including a civilian, were injured in the attack from a rooftop on a police team after it entered the village to arrest the gangster, a history-sheeter who has about 60 criminal cases against him.