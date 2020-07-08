हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kanpur Encounter

UP gangster Vikas Dubey hid in Haryana's Faridabad after killing 8 policemen, close aide Amar Dubey killed in encounter

Amar Dubey, a close aide of wanted gangster Vikas Dubey, was shot dead by Uttar Pradesh police in an encounter in Hamirpur on Wednesday (July 8). Amar was a history-sheeter and a wanted criminal. Amar was killed in an encounter by Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh police. 

UP gangster Vikas Dubey hid in Haryana&#039;s Faridabad after killing 8 policemen, close aide Amar Dubey killed in encounter
Play

Amar Dubey, a close aide of wanted gangster Vikas Dubey, was shot dead by Uttar Pradesh police in an encounter in Hamirpur on Wednesday (July 8). Amar was a history-sheeter and a wanted criminal. Amar was killed in an encounter by Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh police. Amar was the personal bodyguard of Vikas Dubey and he always used to carry weapons. 

Amar was an accused in the Kanpur case in which eight cops were killed by Vikas Dubey and his men. Amar was also a wanted criminal in several other cases. According to sources, UP STF killed Amar in coordination with the local police unit in Hamirpur. There was a reward of Rs 25,000 on Amar.

Meanwhile, Haryana Police has arrested a close aide of Vikas Dubey from Faridabad and police is scheduled to hold a press conference on Wednesday to provide more details in this matter. Sources said that Vikas took shelter at the home of one of his relatives at Sector 87 in Faridabad.

The UP Police is in touch with the Haryana Police in its man-hunt for Vikas Dubey and the search for the gangster has been intensified in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The Haryana Police crime branch on Tuesday conducted a raid at the Sri Sasaram Hotel located at Badkhal Chowk in Haryana's Faridabad but the police could not find anything, according to sources. The sources said that the police conducted a raid after a CCTV footage of the hotel showed his presence in its premises. The police had taken the DVR of CCTV footage of the hotel with them. 

More than 100 teams of the UP police are engaged in the operation to nab Vikas Dubey. It may be recalled that eight police personnel were killed during a raid which was carried in the wee hours of July 3 to arrest Dubey and his gang members in Kanpur. The policemen, including DSP Devendra Mishra were gunned down in Bikru village near Kanpur by the henchmen of Dubey. Seven others, including a civilian, were injured in the attack from a rooftop on a police team after it entered the village to arrest the gangster, a history-sheeter who has about 60 criminal cases against him.

Tags:
Kanpur Encountervikas dubeyAmar DubeyVikas Dubey Haryana
Next
Story

India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, July 8: Pune reports 1,134 new COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths; total tally 30978
  • 7,19,665Confirmed
  • 20,160Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,16,62,574Confirmed
  • 5,39,058Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M47S

DNA: Crisis on 8 lakh Indians in Kuwait