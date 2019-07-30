close

UNNAO rape case

UP government recommends CBI probe into Unnao rape survivor’s accident

The development comes after the family of the rape survivor wrote a letter to the state government, seeking an investigation by the CBI.

UP government recommends CBI probe into Unnao rape survivor’s accident

The Uttar Pradesh government has sent a formal request to the central government to transfer the probe into Unnao rape survivor’s accident case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The development comes after the family of the rape survivor wrote a letter to the state government, seeking an investigation by the central agency.

The Unnao rape survivor has been battling for life since the road accident National Highway 232 near Raebareli. According to an official of the King George Medical University in Lucknow, she was placed on a ventilator after suffering head injury and fracture in leg.

Two women, including a key witness in the Unnao rape case, were travelling in the same car and died in the accident. A case of murder has been filed in connection with the incident against jailed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the prime accused in the rape case, and nine others.

Reacting to the incident, the mother of the Unnao rape survivor alleged that the accident was intended to “eliminate” her daughter. She further alleged that Sengar was plotting against their family from inside the jail.

Notably, on July 13, the mother of the rape survivor had written to the Unnao police, alleging that her family was being threatened.

Following the accident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath deputed Minister of State Swati Singh to meet the family members and assure them of full cooperation from the government. The state government also announced free of cost treatment of injured.

The opposition has been attacking the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the accident. They have accused the administration of failing to provide adequate security to the Unnao rape survivor as well as her family.

The rape survivor’s father had also died under mysterious circumstances in police custody in Unnao.

(With inputs from Rajiv Shrivastava, Vishal singh, Vishal Pandey, Lomas Jha )

UNNAO rape caseUnnaoUttar PradeshCBI
