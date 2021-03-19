UP Gram Panchayat elections: Find out who will benefit from new reservation list

Lucknow: Following the state cabinet’s meeting, chaired by CM Yogi Adityanath, which approved amendments to the old reservation policy of the panchayat elections, the new reservation list will witness a big reshuffle in reservation allocation in Bijnor district but the number of seats will remain the same.

The new list for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections has been issued in accordance to the 2015 list and the amendments proposed by panchayati raj department. The decision comes days after the High Court struck down the old policy.

In the new mandate, the post of the District Panchayat President remains unreserved. There has also been no reshuffle in the post of block chief and the head of four women will adorn the crown of block chief. The latest three-tier panchayat elections will witness government of women in 378 gram panchayats.

Reservation issued from the government will continue as before:

Scheduled Tribes Women -1

SC Women -87

Sc male -163

OBC Female -105

OBC Male -199

Unreserved woman -185

Unreserved -383

The Bijnor district has 1123 gram panchayats, out of which polls in five gram panchayats are over.

The authorities said that the reservation exercise will complete by March 27, after which the commission could announce the election schedule.

