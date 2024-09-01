UP Horror: 13-Year-Old Pregnant After Rape; School Peon Threatened To Kill Her; Stuffed Cloth In Mouth

A horrific incident came to light after a 13-year-old became pregnant in Uttar Pradesh’s Farukkhabad. The girl was allegedly raped by a government school peon, Police said on Saturday. An FIR has been filed against a council school peon and his associate for their alleged involvement in the incident that occurred several months ago.

According to a police official cited by PTI, the family of a 13-year-old girl has filed a case against two men from their village. The girl had gone out to relieve herself at night when she was allegedly caught by Pankaj and Amit, who then took her to an abandoned house. Amit reportedly raped the girl inside while Pankaj stood guard outside.

The complaint further details that the accused silenced the girl by stuffing a cloth in her mouth during the assault. They then threatened her with death if she spoke out. The crime came to light when the girl's mother discovered her daughter was five months pregnant, prompting her to approach the local police.

"No arrests have been made so far, but they will be carried out soon," the official stated.

An FIR has been registered against the accused on charges of rape and under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, according to police. They also mentioned that Pankaj, one of the accused, works as a peon in a council school, having secured the position as a dependent of a deceased person.