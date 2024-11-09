UP Horror: NEET Aspirant Raped, Blackmailed By 2 Coaching Teachers In Kanpur, Arrested

UP Crime News: A minor NEET student at a prominent coaching institute in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur was allegedly held hostage for six months and raped by two of its teachers. According to police, the student moved to Kanpur from Fatehpur to prepare for her medical entrance exam. The officials said that the ordeal began for the student in December 2022, when she was putting up at a city hostel, according to news agency PTI. The victim student was 17 years old when the incident took place.

Speaking about the alleged incident, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kalyanpur) Abhishek Pandey said the case was registered on Friday after she reached out to the Kalyanpur police station. The two accused teachers in the case were identified as Sahil Siddiqui, who taught biology, and Vikas Porwal, who taught chemistry. They have been arrested and charged with offences of rape, wrongful confinement, criminal intimidation, and under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act.

In her complaint, the survivor told police that in December 2022, Siddiqui invited her to his friend's flat in Kalyanpur's Makdi-Khera area for a New Year's party, saying other students would be there as well, as reported by PTI. The student alleged that when she reached the flat, she found only Siddiqui there, who drugged her by lacing her soft drink with sedatives and raped her while also recording the episode on video.

According to the complaint, Siddiqui allegedly held her hostage in his flat for over six months, during which he repeatedly raped her and also threatened to share the video online if she spoke to anyone about it. The student also alleged that Porwal raped her a few months after this. In the FIR, the survivor said that she could not muster the courage to seek help from police as she was afraid that it might land her family in danger.

Six months later, the mother of the victim girl arrived in Kanpur and took her along. Initially, the girl was hesitant to approach the police, but she made up her mind to take the step when she came across a video in which Siddiqui was seen sexually harassing a coaching student.

The case was registered against the two teachers under Indian Penal Code sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence), 376(2)(n) (commits rape repeatedly on the same woman), 344 (wrongful confinement for 10 or more days), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and the POCSO Act, an official said.

(With PTI Inputs)