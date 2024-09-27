UP International Trade Show Opens New Doors For Budding Entrepreneurs

The Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show, which commenced on Wednesday at the India Expo Center and Mart, is proving to be a game-changer for new entrepreneurs. They are thrilled to showcase their products on a global platform and are also appreciative of the Yogi government's support in expanding their businesses.

These entrepreneurs believe that presenting their products on such a prestigious stage is a significant opportunity, as it has attracted an excellent response from both Indian and international buyers, marking a milestone in their business growth.

The excitement among young entrepreneurs is evident, with approximately 277 of the nearly 400 exporters at the export pavilion being new to the field. Most of these exporters launched their businesses just 2-3 years ago, and their products have garnered strong interest from buyers at the exhibition, setting the stage for future growth.

*Left the job as a CA and started a startup*

Dilip Chauhan, a young entrepreneur from Siddharthnagar and founder of Divyam Aahar, left a promising career as a Chartered Accountant to launch his startup. His product, "Kala Namak" rice, has received an overwhelming response.

According to Chauhan, the government's efforts to promote startups have supported young business owners like him. His product, which is part of the One District, One Product initiative, has gained traction in India and international buyers. Chauhan credits this success to the government's consistent support and encouragement.

Gargi Gaur, a resident of Mathura and founder of Chini Mitti India, is equally excited about having the opportunity to showcase her products at the International Trade Fair.

She shared that this is the second time her brand has participated in the event and that the previous experience also provided tremendous exposure. "We received visits from many buying agencies last time, and this year, we’re even more enthusiastic because, along with Indian buyers, international visitors are also attending. The positive response we’ve received so far makes this trade fair an excellent opportunity for us."

Saharsh, a young entrepreneur from Gorakhpur specializing in terracotta products, echoed the excitement, stating that the B2B sessions at the trade show have been incredibly valuable.

"I’ve had the chance to connect with numerous exporters, and our products have received great feedback. Recently, we began exporting to countries such as Germany, Nepal, and Australia. These exhibitions give us much-needed visibility, which is a massive opportunity for growth."

Kirti, a Vrindavan-based entrepreneur from Mathura who handcrafts clothes for deities, expressed her gratitude for the platform the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show provided. "Being part of this event is a significant achievement for me. I had a stall last year, and the response was overwhelmingly positive, and this year is no different," she shared. "This is my second time at the trade fair, and the response continues to be fantastic, whether from international buyers, B2B clients, or wholesale customers within India and abroad. We’re seeing visitors from Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab, and nearby areas, all of whom are showing great interest in our 'Bhagwan ji' stall. I’m deeply grateful to the state government for offering us such a valuable platform to showcase our products on a large scale."