UP Lok Sabha Chunav 2024: CM Yogi Appeals For Ramesh Awasthi's Victory In Kanpur Rally

Addressing a rally in Kidwai Nagar, CM Yogi appealed to people to make BJP candidate from Kanpur Ramesh Awasthi victorious. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 12, 2024, 12:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
UP Lok Sabha Chunav: With the Lok Sabha elections entering the fifth phase and the voting for the fourth phase scheduled for May 13, political parties are leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters. On the last day of campaigning for the phase four polls, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged voters to choose the BJP over the Samajwadi Party and the Congress. 

Addressing a rally in Kidwai Nagar, CM Yogi appealed to people to make the BJP candidate from Kanpur Ramesh Awasthi victorious. Slamming the Congress for accusing the BJP of changing the constitution, CM Yogi said that the Congress should first respond to those who insulted Baba Saheb Ambedkar.

CM Yogi said that the Congress has no right to return to power as if they will win, they will harm the country. The Chief Minister further said that the people of Kanpur should stand with Modi for the development of the nation and securing India's borders.

CM Yogi accused Congress of being more concerned about Pakistan than the beliefs and culture of India. He accused the INDIA bloc leaders of keeping a soft approach towards terrorists. He said that the Modi government has taken strict action against terrorism and separatism. 

While the BJP has given a ticket to Ramesh Awasthi, the Congress has fielded Alok Mishra from the Kanpur seat. 

