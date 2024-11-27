A shocking incident surfaced from Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur, where a private vehicle went up in flames after a man recklessly burst firecrackers through its sunroof. The vehicle was part of a wedding convoy. According to media reports, the incident took place on Friday in Gandevada village under the Fatehpur police station area.

The video of the incident went viral on social media. In the video clip, the man can be seen shooting fireworks, as part of the wedding celebrations, through the sunroof of the vehicle. Things took an ugly turn after the sparks from the smoke-emitting crackers rose in the air and then landed on the vehicle, setting the car on fire.

A person, bursting with overconfidence, sets off a firecracker from the car roof, only to have it disastrously end up inside the vehicle. A clear example of how quickly things can go wrong.#amazing #cracker #idiots #fails #cars pic.twitter.com/gbmQMINMVq — Fresh Off Internet (@freshofinternet) November 26, 2024

Following the incident, local residents ran for safety. One of them, however, moved towards the car to help the occupant. No casualties or injuries were reported immediately. The vehicle was, however, gutted in the fire. It was later seized by the police. A fine was imposed on the accused.

This is not the first incident involving a vehicle and firecrackers that has occurred in recent times. A similar incident was reported last month, where firecrackers were set off from the roof of a private vehicle in Chandigarh, prompting police to take immediate action against the accused.

Last year during Diwali, several videos of young men setting off firecrackers from the roofs of moving cars in Gurugram surfaced on social media.

In view of the incidents, Gurugram police laid emphasis on the seriousness of the matter and took legal action against the individuals involved in such incidents. Several provisions under the Motor Vehicles Act empower the police to initiate action and impose fines on offenders.