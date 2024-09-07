At least 4 Killed, Many Feared Trapped After 3-Storey Building Collapses In UP, Rescue Operations Underway

At least four people were killed when a building collapsed in Lucknow's Transport Nagar area on Saturday, with several others feared trapped under the debris, reported ANI. Both NDRF and SDRF are currently deployed on the incident site. At least 27 people have been rescued from the rubble.

Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the matter and directed to expidate the relief operations. UP CM's office said that the Chief Minister directed district administration officials, as well as SDRF and NDRF teams, to urgently reach the scene and accelerate relief efforts, ensuring that the injured receive immediate hospital treatment. He also expressed his hope for the swift recovery of those injured.

#WATCH | Lucknow Building Collapse | Drones are being used to speed up the evacuation process.



So far, 15 people have been rescued. pic.twitter.com/1xj9IzrF2C — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2024

According to District Magistrate (DM) Lucknow Suryapal Gangwar, one fatality is confirmed so far.

"So far, 13 people have been evacuated. The death of one person is reported... NDRF and SDRF teams are working. One more person is feared to be trapped," DM Gangwar.

In a social media post on 'X,' Lok Sabha MP from Lucknow and Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh said, "The news of the collapse of a building in Lucknow is extremely painful. I have spoken to the District Magistrate of Lucknow over the phone and got information about the situation at the spot. The local administration is carrying out relief and rescue operations on the spot and is engaged in helping the victims in every possible way."

This is a developing story