'UP me chalta hoga, yahan nahi': Delhi HC slams UP police for acting against consenting couple

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court came down hard on the Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday (October 28) for allegedly arresting two people in connection with a case involving the marriage of consenting adults.

“UP me chalta hoga, yahan nahi,” the court slammed the UP police.

The couple told the court that they had married out of their own will on July 1, 2021. However, the woman’s parents were against the marriage and the couple claimed that they were receiving threats.

They alleged that the UP police arrested the man’s father and brother who lived in Delhi and that their whereabouts were not known for the last one month and a half.

The UP police have been accused of arresting the duo from their Delhi residence without informing the Delhi police.

“This will not be permitted here in Delhi. You cannot do illegal acts over here,” Justice Mukta Gupta said.

Noting that the couple were major and the marriage was consensual, the judge asked if the UP police confirmed her age before acting against them.

“Somebody comes to you and you go to arrest people without confirming her age? Whether she is minor or a major?” Gupta asked.

The court had issued notice to SHO PS Shamli to be personally present along with case file.

“Ye kaam na yahan Dilli mein nahi chalega. Illegal kaam koi bhi, ki aap aaye Dilli se log utha dein aur keh dein humne toh Shamli se uthaya tha aur arrest dikha dein. Ye hum na yahan nahi chalne denge,” said the judge.

The court warned of action against the police. “I will get all the CCTV footages and if I find that if Shamli (UP) police came here in Delhi to arrest them, I'll make sure a departmental enquiry is done against you,” the court said.

