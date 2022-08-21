New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyaya returned from Agra college as the gate did not open for him for an exhibition on Saturday, as per the report by news agency PTI. The college administration has ordered a probe into the incident and sought an explanation from the committee that organised the exhibition. However, there is no response from the Minister so far.

According to PTI sources, the minister had to wait 15 minutes outside the college gate where he was invited for a drawing and painting exhibition. The college gate wasn't opened and he returned seemingly irritated, claimed the sources.

When contacted, College Principal Anurag Shukla stated that the exhibition was organised "on their own" with the assistance of an NGO by the faculty of the drawing and painting department.

He said that the incident occurred as a result of a large surge of vehicles on the college grounds owing to internal examinations. "We requested an explanation from the instructor who organised the show on college grounds and appointed a committee to investigate the incident," he said, adding that the event "wasn't conducted by the institution."

"It was a regrettable event, and we apologise for the difficulty given to the minister," he continued.

(With inputs from PTI)