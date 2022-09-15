UP minister Sanjay Nishad calls for removal of all mosques located near temples

Baghpat (UP): Uttar Pradesh's Fisheries minister Sanjay Nishad has called for the removal of all mosques located near temples. Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Nishad said a religious frenzy has spread in India, and the mosques, which are located near temples, should be removed. On the survey of madrassas in the state, Nishad said that madrassas have been found to have been connected with terrorism, and terrorists have been caught there a number of times. Hence, the Muslim religious leaders should support the survey of madrassas to clear their image, he suggested.

He also accused the opposition of spreading a religious frenzy and triggering riots in association with the 'maulanas'. Despite that, incidents of riots have come down since the Yogi Adityanath government has come to power in Uttar Pradesh and Narendra Modi at the Centre, he said.

Also Read: ‘UP government harassing us’: Muslim-centric parties to protest against Madrasa survey

The Nishad party leader also said that the 'maulanas' have increased the poverty in the country, and it is because of them that Muslim children are deprived of education.

Nishad added that the 'maulanas' do not want Muslim children to be educated and become aware.