NewsIndia
MADRASSA SURVEY

UP minister Sanjay Nishad calls for removal of all mosques located near temples

On the survey of madrassas in the state, Nishad said that madrassas have been found to have been connected with terrorism, and terrorists have been caught there a number of times.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 04:20 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • UP minister Sanjay Nishad has called for the removal of all mosques located near temples
  • Nishad said that madrassas have been found to have been connected with terrorism
  • 'Muslim religious leaders should support the survey of madrassas:' Nishad

Trending Photos

UP minister Sanjay Nishad calls for removal of all mosques located near temples

Baghpat (UP): Uttar Pradesh's Fisheries minister Sanjay Nishad has called for the removal of all mosques located near temples. Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Nishad said a religious frenzy has spread in India, and the mosques, which are located near temples, should be removed. On the survey of madrassas in the state, Nishad said that madrassas have been found to have been connected with terrorism, and terrorists have been caught there a number of times. Hence, the Muslim religious leaders should support the survey of madrassas to clear their image, he suggested.

He also accused the opposition of spreading a religious frenzy and triggering riots in association with the 'maulanas'. Despite that, incidents of riots have come down since the Yogi Adityanath government has come to power in Uttar Pradesh and Narendra Modi at the Centre, he said.

Also Read: ‘UP government harassing us’: Muslim-centric parties to protest against Madrasa survey

The Nishad party leader also said that the 'maulanas' have increased the poverty in the country, and it is because of them that Muslim children are deprived of education.
Nishad added that the 'maulanas' do not want Muslim children to be educated and become aware.

Live Tv

madrassa surveyUP Madrassas surveyNishad party chief Sanjay NishadUP mosqueUttar Pradesh government

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : Hindi is not just a language but a 'mother tongue'!
DNA Video
DNA: Ban on single-use plastic products confined to papers only?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'new drama' on terrorism
DNA Video
DNA: Who is spreading the rumors of child theft?
DNA Video
DNA: Secret of light seen in the sky in UP
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: A Story of Noor Inayat Khan, a British Indian-origin spy
DNA Video
DNA: BJP protests against Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal
DNA Video
DNA: 8-month-old baby dies after mobile battery explodes
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of relationship between Kashmir and cinema
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the 'anti-seat belt mentality'