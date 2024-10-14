In peculiar statement, an Uttar Pradesh Minister claimed that lying and cleaning a cowshed can cure one’s cancer while stroking the back of a cow can bring his or her blood pressure down. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Sanjay Singh Gangwar made these comments while inaugurating the Kanha Gaushala in UP’s Nougawa Pakadiya on Sunday.

He stressed on the utility of every produce of Cow and said that burning cow dung cake can help repel mosquitoes and other insects. The BJP leader suggested that individuals with high blood pressure should stroke a cow's back twice daily, claiming this practice could lower their medication dosage from 20 mg to 10 mg in just 10 days.

"If there is a blood pressure patient, there are cows here. The person should stroke a cow on its back every morning and evening and serve it. If the person is taking a 20 mg dose of blood pressure medicine, it will come down to 10 mg within 10 days," Gangwar told the gathering.

He added, "If a cancer patient starts cleaning a cowshed and lying there, even cancer can be cured.”

The state minister reprimanded farmers for raising concerns about stray cattle grazing on their crops, stating, "We are not taking care of our mother, so she is causing us harm." He further called on Muslims to visit cowsheds during Eid, suggesting, " The vermicelli made on Eid should be made in cow's milk."

The gaushala, inaugurated on Sunday, will provide fodder, medical care, and shelter for abandoned cows.

Gangwar, who contested the 2012 assembly election on a BSP ticket but lost, joined the BJP in 2017 and won the Pilibhit seat. He secured re-election in 2022 and was appointed a minister.

Gangwar often makes headlines, primarily for his outspoken criticism of former BJP MP Varun Gandhi.

(With PTI inputs)