UP Minority Minister Mohsin Raza accuses PFI of radicalising Muslim youth

Uttar Pradesh's Minority Minister Mohsin Raza accused Popular Front of India (PFI) of misleading the Muslim youths and spreading Islamic extremism in the country. He also called PFI a front for the banned group SIMI and claimed that the organisation received its funding from Pakistan's intelligence wing ISI.

He further alleged that the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, which supports organisations like PFI, too get their funding from ISI.

"When Pakistan Zindabad slogans were raised in Lucknow, member of the "tukde-tukde" gang Umar Khalid was also there," Raza said.

While earlier today, the UP government wrote to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) seeking a ban on PFI, alleging that the organisation played a key role in triggering violence during the recent anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in the state.

The MHA, on the other hand, is considering a legal option before imposing a ban. It is also likely to talk to security agencies before reviewing the past activities of the Delhi-based organisation.

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh, who has also suggested banning the PFI, in a report had blamed the PFI volunteers of spreading violence in the state during anti-CAA protests and that nearly 22 of its members have been arrested by the police.

''A number of SIMI activists are now in the PFI and have been instigating violence in the state. Nearly 22 of their members have been arrested during recent protests. The PFI is active in seven states including Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Asam, West Bengal, Keala, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh,'' the DGP said in his report.

So far as many as 19 people have died in clashes in UP during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.