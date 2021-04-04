UP Panchayat elections 2021: Diksha Singh, Femina Miss India runner up, files nomination from Jaunpur

New Delhi: Miss India 2015 contestant and model Diksha Singh who is making her debut in politics by contesting the upcoming Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections filed her nominations from Jaunpur on Sunday (Aptil 4, 2021).

Diksha Singh, a Miss India runner up, was nominated for the post of Zilla Panchayat member on Sunday. She is enrolled as a candidate from ward number 26. She filed her form in the Collectorate CRO court.

Diksha said, "You have to get down to clean your own house that is why I have come to my native village to contest the elections. After I win, I will stay her and work for the developement of the village. I have always been deeply rooted to my village and I know the problems that plague the women here."

Diksha participated in the Femina Miss India in 2015 when she was a BA second-year student. Her father Jitendra Singh has businesses in Goa and Rajasthan.

Diksha Singh is a native of Chittori village in the Baksha area, she studied till Class III at the village after which she moved to Mumbai and then to Goa with her father, PTI reported her as saying. She has worked in many films and big commercials.

In February 2021, Diksha's album 'Rabba Meher Kare' was released which achieved a lot of success. She is the writer of the Bollywood film 'Ishq Tera'. There is a big banner webseries film which is ready for release soon.