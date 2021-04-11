हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UP panchayat elections

UP Panchayat elections: BJP cancels candidature of Kuldeep Sengar's wife Sangeeta

BJP had only recently announced the candidature of Sangeeta Senger, the wife of former party MLA and rape convict Kuldeep Senger. The party took the decision after the rape victim's family threatened to launch a campaign against her in the polls.

UP Panchayat elections: BJP cancels candidature of Kuldeep Sengar&#039;s wife Sangeeta
File Photo

Lucknow: The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh has cancelled the ticket of Sangeeta Senger, wife of former MLA and rape convict Kuldeep Senger. The party, two days ago, had announced the candidature of Sangeeta Sengar from Fatehpur Chaurasi seat in the upcoming panchayat elections.

Sangeeta had earlier held the post of the zila panchayat chairperson. UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh said that a fresh panel of candidates was under consideration. Party sources said that Sangeeta`s candidature had been withdrawn after the rape victim`s family threatened to launch a campaign against her in the polls.

Kuldeep Singh Sengar was a BJP MLA who was expelled from the party following his conviction in a rape case. Sangeeta Senger was made the candidate, keeping in mind the influence that her family wields in the area and the sympathy that they have earned after Kuldeep Senger`s arrest in April 2018.

Many still believe that he is innocent and has been framed by political rivals.

Kuldeep Senger, sentenced to life in jail, was disqualified as the member of the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly last year in February.

Live TV

He is presently lodged in Tihar jail.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UP panchayat electionsPanchayat electionsSangeeta SengerKuldeep SengerFatehpur Chaurasi
Next
Story

Terrorists gun down civilian in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam

Must Watch

PT6M17S

Bengal Election 2021: Watch Amit Shah's road show from Santipur