UP Police increases cash reward on Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh

KANPUR: The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday increased the reward on any information leading to the arrest of gangster Vikas Dubey, involved in gunning down eight police personnel, from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

"Cash reward for the arrest of Vikas Dubey has been increased to Rs 5 lakh. It would be given to those providing information about him," Additional Chief Secretary, Awanish Kumar Awasthi said.

Dubey is the main accused in the ambush in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur in which eight policemen were killed on July 3. The dreaded history-sheeter has not been arrested even though five days have passed since the incident took place.

More than 60 police teams are searching for the gangster and several of his hideouts have been raided.

One of his accomplices Amar Dubey was shot dead in an encounter on Wednesday morning in Hamirpur district while another accomplice, Shyamu Bajpai, was arrested in Kanpur after a brief encounter.

"Vikas Dubey's aide Shyamu Bajpai was arrested after an encounter with police in Chaubeypur area. Bajpai, carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 sustained bullet injury on his leg," SHO Chaubeypur KM Rai told reporters.

Bajpai was wanted in connection with the Bikru ambush wherein eight policemen were killed on July 3.

His aides have also been arrested from Faridabad in Haryana where the gangster was reportedly present on Tuesday.