UP Police

UP Police recruitment 2021: Over 9400 vacancies soon, check details

There are vacancies like Sub-Inspector, Civil Police (Male/Female), Platoon Commander/Sub-Inspector Armed Police (Male) and Fire Service Second Officer (Male).

UP Police recruitment 2021: Over 9400 vacancies soon, check details
Representational Image

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPRB) is likely to release the notification for the UP Police recruitment 2021 in the coming days. The recruitment is for over 9400 vacancies for Sub-Inspector in the Uttar Pradesh Police.

According to the latest reports, the Police Recruitment and Promotion Board of the state has already started preparations for the same and the Yogi Adityanath-led government will reportedly make a formal announcement in a few days.

There are also other vacancies like Civil Police (Male/Female), Platoon Commander/Sub-Inspector Armed Police (Male) and Fire Service Second Officer (Male).

 

ALSO READ | UP CM's Abhyudaya Scheme for free UPSC, JEE, NEET coaching gets 97000 registrations in 20 hours

Interested candidates can check the notification on Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board's official website – uppbpb.gov.in. 

The exams were expected to be held in the month of January but were delayed and are now expected to be conducted in February, whereas the recruitment process is likely to be completed by March. 

How to apply for UP Police recruitment 2021? 

Once it's officially released, the interested candidates can apply for the UP Police SI recruitment online.

UP Police recruitment 2021 eligibility criteria:

A candidate needs to be at least a graduate from a recognised University to apply for the post of Sub-Inspector. Candidates between age of 21 and 28 can apply for the posts.

What will be the basis of recruitment?  

The recruitment process will be reportedly carried in four phases: 

1. Written Examination (Computer Based) 

2. Document Verification and Physical Standards Examination 

3. Physical ability test 

4. Final merit list 

What will be the minimum qualifying score? 

The criteria of selection will be reportedly relaxed this time as the candidates will be required to get 35 marks in each of the four sections of the written examination, instead of 50 marks. 

