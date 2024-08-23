UP Police Recruitment Exam: 48 Lakh Aspirants Flock To UP For 60,244 Posts – Key Details You Need to Know

As the examination process begins, thousands of hopefuls from across the state are gearing up for the challenge, eager to secure a coveted position within the police force. With intense competition and a limited number of posts, this year’s recruitment drive has drawn unprecedented attention, making it one of the largest and most significant exams in the region. Here are some crucial facts every candidate should know before stepping into the exam hall.

1. Extensive Security Arrangements

The Uttar Pradesh Police have implemented extensive security measures to ensure a smooth and secure environment for the police recruitment exam in Lucknow.

2. About The Exam

The recruitment examination will take place over five days, from August 23 to August 31, 2024.

3. Large Number of Candidates

60,244 posts draw 48 lakh candidates across India that are expected to participate in the examination, highlighting the scale and importance of the event.

4. Deployment of Security Teams

Joint Commissioner (Law & Order) Amit Verma mentioned that multiple teams would be deployed at the exam centres to maintain security and order.

5. Support Arrangements for Candidates

In addition to security, there are arrangements in place to facilitate the candidates, ensuring they have a conducive environment to take their exams.

6. Dedicated Help Desk for Candidates

A help desk has been established to assist candidates, particularly those coming from other districts. This desk will provide information and resolve any issues they might face during the examination process.

7. Multi-Agency Security Presence

A comprehensive security presence involves multiple agencies, including the Rapid Action Force (RAF), police, civil defence, Government Railway Police (GRP), and Railway Protection Force (RPF).

8. Special Measures for Outstation Candidates

Special measures have been taken to accommodate candidates arriving from other districts, ensuring they have access to necessary facilities and information.

Overall, the primary goal of these extensive arrangements is to ensure the smooth and efficient conduct of the police recruitment examination, minimizing any disruptions or inconveniences for the candidates.