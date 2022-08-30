NewsIndia
UP: Policeman suspended for demanding bribe from rape accused

 A policeman was suspended on Monday for allegedly demanding a bribe from a rape accused in exchange for removing his name from the case, police said.

The SP said taking cognisance of the video a probe was ordered and prima facie the SI was found guilty and suspended.

A departmental probe has also been ordered into the matter, he said.

The video is two-three months old and at that time the accused SI was posted in Khakhreru police station, he said.

