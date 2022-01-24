UP Polls 2022: Congress releases list of star campaigners for 1st phase. Read here

New Delhi: Congress on Monday (January 24) released a list of its 30-star campaigners for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022, which is scheduled to begin from February 10.

The list contains names of key leaders including party supremo Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi, party secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Congress releases a list of 30 star campaigners for the first phase of #UttarPradeshElections Party chief Sonia Gandhi, ex-PM Dr Manmohan Singh, party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel, Sachin Pilot & others to campaign. pic.twitter.com/dyk02cq4Ca — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2022

Other leaders on the list include Sachin Pilot, Ashok Gehlot, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Bhupesh Baghel and 18 other campaigners.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released a list of star campaigns for the Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022, which includes would be Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Union Home Ministers, Amit Shah, party president J P Nadda and 27 others.

The mother-son duo of Maneka and Varun Gandhi has been excluded from the list. Both have won elections many times from Sultanpur and Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh. Both were also dropped from the BJP national executive committee in the recent rejig.

The others on the list include Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, state president, Swatantra Dev Singh, Unions Ministers, Dharmendra Pradhan, Smriti Irani, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Dinesh Sharma, Keshav Prasad Maurya. Radha Mohan Singh and Sanjeev Balyan are also on the list.

All 403 constituencies of Uttar Pradesh, one of the most politically significant states, will go to the polls in seven phases from February 10 to March 7.

The counting of results will take place on March 10.