Chhaprauli Constituency

UP Polls 2022 phase one: Here are your key candidates from Chhaprauli constituency

Part of the Baghpat district, the Chhaprauli constituency, is largely dominated by the Jat population.

UP Polls 2022 phase one: Here are your key candidates from Chhaprauli constituency

New Delhi: Voting in 58 of the total 403 constituencies of Uttar Pradesh, has begun on Thursday (February 10). It includes 11 districts in the Western belt of the largest populous state. 

In the first phase of the UP-assembly elections, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Shamli, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Agra and Mathura will go to polls from 7 am to 6 pm. 

Part of the Baghpat district, the Chhaprauli constituency, largely dominated by the Jat population, will cast a significant impact on the results of the Uttar Pradesh elections.  

Here is a list of key candidates contesting for the Chhaprauli seat in 2022. 

Sahender Singh Ramala 

The sitting MLA from the Chhaprauli seat, Ramala will once again represent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the seat in 2022 assembly polls.  

In 2017, Sahender Singh Ramala, who was then a member of Rashtriya Lok Dal won the seat by defeating Satender Singh from BJP with a margin of 3842 votes. He later joined the BJP in 2018. 

Ajay Kumar, RLD 

Chhaprauli, which has been a bastion of RLD for years went to BJP last year after Ramala’s exit from the party. This term, the SP-RLD alliance has fielded Ajay Kumar from the seat. 

Mohammad Shahin Chaudhary 

Bahujan Samajwadi Party has fielded Mohammad Shahin Chaudhary from the Chhaprauli seat. Since 1967, BSP has never managed to bag the seat.  

Dr Yunus Chaudhary, INC 

Congress, which has last won the Chapprauli seat in 1967, has fielded Dr Yunus Chaudhary from the constituency.  

